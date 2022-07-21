The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Not only are bird species going extinct, but they might also lose the features that make each species unique

Climate change is causing a mass extinction the likes of which has not been seen in recorded history. For birds, this biodiversity loss has implications beyond just species loss. Researchers use statistical modelling to predict that extinction will decrease morphological diversity among remaining birds at a rate greater than species loss alone. The team's results reveal which birds we are at risk of losing and which regions are most susceptible to homogenization.

