After Sept. 1, residential swimming pools built in Las Vegas can only be about the size of a three-car garage. Officials cite concerns over dwindling water supplies from the Lake Mead reservoir on the depleted Colorado River. There are about 200,000 swimming pools in Las Vegas.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2022/0722/In-Las-Vegas-intense-drought-means-smaller-swimming-pools?icid=rss