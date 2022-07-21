The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

An anti-bacterial liaison

Macrophages play a central role in our immune response. They can trap and digest invading pathogens. However, specific bacteria such as Salmonella or Mycobacteria can survive the digestive system of macrophages and escape the control of immune cells. Research reveals how different organelle systems communicate to activate a more effective anti-bacterial defense mechanism. Successful elimination of specific bacteria in the phago-lysosomal system depends on a signal controlling mitochondria. The yet unknown phago-lysosome-mitochondria crosstalk in macrophages leads to a better understanding of how immune cells work and may identify new intervention points for treating infectious diseases.

