Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 18:23 Hits: 6

A new survey attempts to fill some of the gaps in understanding by synthesizing the perspectives of thousands of biodiversity experts worldwide. The survey received 3,331 responses from scientists studying biodiversity in 187 countries, covering all major groups of species, habitats and ecosystems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220718142320.htm