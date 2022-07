Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 18 July 2022

Passive day cooling is a promising technology for the sustainable reduction of energy consumption. Researchers have now created a test system with which the materials used for passive cooling can be reliably characterized and compared -- regardless of weather conditions and environmental conditions.

