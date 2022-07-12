The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

What a Martian meteorite can teach us about Earth's origins

What do Mars and Iceland have in common? These days, not so much. But more than 4.5 billion years ago, it's possible the Red Planet had a crust comparable to Iceland today. This discovery, hidden in the oldest martian fragments found on Earth, could provide information about our planet that was lost over billions of years of geological movement and could help explain why the Earth developed into a planet that sustains a broad diversity of life and Mars did not.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220712190520.htm

