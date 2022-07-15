The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Urban agriculture can promote bee communities in tropical megacities

Urbanization is a primary threat to biodiversity. However, scientists know little about how urbanization affects biodiversity and ecosystem services in tropical regions of the Global South. An international research team has investigated the effects of urbanization on bee communities in smallholder farms in and around Bangalore -- a South Indian city with more than 13 million inhabitants. They found that social bees, such as wild honey bees, suffered more than large solitary bees or those that nest in cavities, which contrasts with results from temperate regions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220715142133.htm

