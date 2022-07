Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:45 Hits: 0

Scientists have shown that glaciers in the tropical Andes mountains have been in sync with polar ice extent in Antarctica and the Arctic for nearly a million years. A new study shows that the effects of greenhouse gases and other drivers of the Earth's temperature are impacting glaciers in the Southern Hemisphere at the same pacing as ice sheets in the north.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220713114542.htm