New stem cell mechanism in your gut

Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Stem cells are a hot topic for creating medical treatments. However, scientists still do not fully understand how they choose to divide or differentiate to renew organs. Researchers have now found a new biophysical mechanism that regulates stem cells in the intestines of mice. There, a stem cell is not purely defined by intrinsic molecular markers but also by their location and movements in their environment. This could have implications for possible new treatments.

