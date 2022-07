Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 20:58 Hits: 0

Scientists have discovered only a handful of genes responsible for stem cell self-renewal, a property that allows stem cells to continue giving rise to a variety of cell types during an organism's lifespan. Now, a team has identified a new stem cell self-renewal factor, one essential for mice to produce sperm throughout their adult lives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220714165809.htm