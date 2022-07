Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 15:38 Hits: 3

Giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park have survived their first wildfire in more than a century because of intentional burning to remove undergrowth beneath the towering trees. Prescribed burns have proven to be effective methods to help prevent wildfires.

