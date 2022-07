Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 17:53 Hits: 1

Researchers have captured images of an auto-antibody bound to a nerve cell surface receptor, revealing the physical mechanism behind a neurological autoimmune disease. The findings could lead to new ways to diagnose and treat autoimmune conditions, the study authors said.

