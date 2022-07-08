Electric vehicles pass the remote road test

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 16:36 Hits: 3

A new study, which demonstrates that even the most rural areas of Australia are feasible for electric vehicles, provides new hope for how the technology could be spread around the most secluded locations in other parts of the world. The study found the vast majority of residents, or 93 per cent, could travel to essential services with even the lower-range of electric vehicles currently available on the Australian market, without needing to recharge en route.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220708123635.htm