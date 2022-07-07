Study examines memory in expert birdwatchers

Articles

According to a new study that examined memory in expert birdwatchers, having expert knowledge in a subject helps us memorize new information. This is because, while forgetting often happens when similar memories interfere with each other, expert knowledge provides a mental organizational structure, or scaffolding, that helps us keep new items that we want to learn distinct from each other. This reduces confusion between similar items -- in this case, similar-looking birds.

