150 southern fin whales observed feeding together

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 18:18 Hits: 1

After blue whales, fin whales are the largest whales in the world -- and human beings have hunted both species to near-extinction. After the ban on commercial whaling in 1976, the stocks of these long-lived, but slow-growing creatures are rebounding: researchers have witnessed large groups of up to 150 southern fin whales in their historical feeding areas -- more than has ever been documented before using modern methods. Given these whales' key role in nutrient recycling, other species in the Antarctic ecosystem, like the krill, could also benefit from their rebounding numbers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220707141847.htm