Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 20:22 Hits: 0

New research suggests that the historical emergence of cultivated rice from wild rice plants resulted from a combination of three gene mutations that make the seeds (i.e., the grains of rice) fall from the plant less easily. These results not only shed light on early history but will hopefully contribute towards the development of more efficient rice cultivars in the future.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/07/220705162231.htm