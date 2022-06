Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 19:03 Hits: 2

A class of viruses known to cause severe diarrheal diseases -- including the one famous for widespread outbreaks on cruise ships -- can grow in the salivary glands of mice and spread through their saliva, scientists have discovered. The findings show that a new route of transmission exists for these common viruses, which afflict billions of people each year worldwide and can be deadly.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220629150322.htm