How climate change is affecting extreme weather events around the world

For a long time, climate scientists have struggled to link extreme weather events to climate change. This has changed. The science of weather event attribution is now beginning to show the true costs and impacts that human-caused climate change is having today. This fast-growing body of research aims to disentangle the various drivers of extreme weather events from human-induced climate change and the best assessments can provide valuable information in insuring against loss and damage, funding adaptation measures, and litigating against polluters.

