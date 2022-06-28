The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Strategies beyond recycling to bolster circular economy for solar and battery technologies

In a new comprehensive literature review, researchers have discovered that alternatives to recycling may have untapped potential to build an effective circular economy for solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery technologies. These alternative strategies, such as reducing the use of virgin materials in manufacturing, reusing for new applications, and extending product life spans, may provide new paths to building sustainable product life cycles.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220628133922.htm

