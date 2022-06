Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 16:50 Hits: 1

Using a method that works backward from a set of observed earthquakes to test seismic models that fit those observations, researchers working in the Delaware Basin were able to determine whether earthquakes in the region since 2017 were caused by oil and gas operations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627125018.htm