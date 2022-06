Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 20:59 Hits: 3

For decades, scientists have studied these fossils of early human ancestors and their long-lost relatives. Now, a dating method developed by geologists just pushed the age of some of these fossils found at the site of Sterkfontein Caves back more than a million years. This would make them older than Dinkinesh, also called Lucy, the world's most famous Australopithecus fossil.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627165947.htm