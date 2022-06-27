Top predators could 'trap' themselves trying to adapt to climate change

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 21:00 Hits: 2

Over a 30-year period, African wild dogs shifted their average birthing dates later by 22 days, an adaptation that allowed them to match the birth of new litters with the coolest temperatures in early winter. But as a result of this significant shift, fewer pups survived their most vulnerable period because temperatures during their critical post-birth 'denning period' increased over the same time period, threatening the population of this already endangered species. It is the first study to show that large mammalian carnivores are making major changes to their life history in response to a changing climate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220627170000.htm