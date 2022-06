Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 13:24 Hits: 1

The female hormone estradiol was found to suppress psoriasis in mice by regulating neutrophil and macrophage cells. The conditional knockout mice without the natural ovarian hormones estradiol showed symptoms of severe skin inflammation.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220624092436.htm