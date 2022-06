Articles

In the largest epidemiologic study of arsenic and birth outcomes to date, researchers estimated arsenic levels in U.S. private well water sources by county and compared estimates to documented birth outcomes. They found an association between estimated groundwater arsenic concentration and risk of low birth weight.

