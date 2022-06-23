The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Inside the jellyfish's sting: Exploring the micro-architecture of a cellular weapon

Summertime beachgoers are all too familiar with the painful reality of a jellyfish sting. But how do the stinging cells of jellyfish and their coral and sea anemone cousins actually work? New research unveils a precise operational model for the stinging organelle of the starlet sea anemone, Nematostella vectensis. The study involved the application of cutting-edge microscopic imaging technologies along with the development of a biophysical model to enable a comprehensive understanding of a mechanism that has remained elusive for over a century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220623091226.htm

