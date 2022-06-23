The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Shedding light on the impact of microplastics on lentil seedling growth

Microplastic pollution is known to negatively impact seed germination and seedling growth. Although some studies have demonstrated the effects of microplastics on seed germination, the impact of microplastics on the internal biological activity of seeds remained unknown. Now, a group of researchers has used biospeckle optical coherence tomography to reveal that microplastics significantly hinder the internal activity in lentil seeds during germination and can lead to stunted growth at later stages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220623110957.htm

