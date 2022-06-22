The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

PICASSO technique drives biological molecules into technicolor?

Pablo Picasso's surreal cubist artistic style shifted common features into unrecognizable scenes, but a new imaging approach bearing his namesake may elucidate the most complicated subject: the brain. Employing artificial intelligence to clarify spectral color blending of tiny molecules used to stain specific proteins and other items of research interest, the PICASSO technique, allows researchers to use more than 15 colors to image and parse our overlapping proteins.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220622101335.htm

