Maine wild blueberry fields experience warming differently depending on location, season, time, study finds

To identify variations in climate across Maine wild blueberry fields at different times of the day and year, researchers analyzed annual and seasonal data from 1980-2020 for Washington, Hancock, Piscataquis, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Kennebec and York counties. They found that location, season and the time of day influence how fast temperatures are rising at wild blueberry fields due to climate change.

