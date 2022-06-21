Research highlights importance of large wood in streams for land-based animals

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 14:56 Hits: 2

Land managers have invested millions of dollars annually since the 1980s to place large pieces of wood back in streams, owing primarily to its importance for fish habitat. But little is known about how large wood in streams impacts birds and land-based animals. Scientists are beginning to change that with a just-published paper that outlines what they observed from one year of footage from motion-triggered video cameras they set up near multiple large log jams in a creek just west of Corvallis, Oregon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220621105634.htm