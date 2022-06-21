Remote sensing helps track carbon storage in mangroves

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Researchers have developed a model that can estimate the productivity of mangrove forests at large scales. A remote sensing-based productivity model that considered the effects of tidal inundation was developed. Comparisons with carbon measurements from carbon flux towers showed that the model was able to accurately estimate the productivity of mangrove forests in China. The results highlight the potential of this type of model for assessing the capacity of mangrove forests to store carbon.

