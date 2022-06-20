Scientists conceptualize a species 'stock market' to put a price tag on actions posing risks to biodiversity

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 20 June 2022

Species have intrinsic value, but also provide ecosystem services of major economic value, for example, bees that pollinate our crops. However, as such values are hard to translate into figures, currently, they remain easy to dismiss altogether. In a new study, a research team conceptualizes a species stock market for unified valuation of all species. By using digitized information from museums, occurrence data, and DNA sequence databases, this market quantifies our knowledge of each species from scientific, societal, and economic points of view.

