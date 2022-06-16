Wildfire smoke exposure negatively impacts dairy cow health

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022

Increasing frequency and size of wildfires in the United States over the past several decades affect everything from human life and health to air quality, biodiversity, and land use. The US dairy industry is not exempt from these effects. The Western states, where wildfires are especially prevalent, are home to more than two million dairy cows that produce more than 25% of the nation's milk. A new report examines how dairy cattle in the Western United States may be affected by unique air pollutants from wildfire smoke.

