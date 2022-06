Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 18:27 Hits: 0

Thirteen genetic variants associated with disease in cats are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought, according to the largest ever DNA-based study of domestic cats. However, these variants are declining in frequency in breeds that are regularly screened for the genetic markers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220616142741.htm