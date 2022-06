Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 19:24 Hits: 0

Soy sauce deepens the flavor of soup stocks, gives stir-fried rice its sweet-salty glaze and makes a plate of dumplings absolutely enjoyable. But what exactly makes this complex, salty, umami sauce so tasty? Now, researchers have discovered the proteins and other compounds that give soy sauce its distinctive flavors and they say that proteins and peptides help make it salty.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220616152458.htm