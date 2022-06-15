The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New perspective on RNA function: RNA regulates proteins and thereby can control cell growth, study shows

Scientists gained new insights into RNA-mediated regulation of proteins (riboregulation) and its role in controlling cell growth, and most importantly how undifferentiated cells (embryonic stem cells) transform into specialised cells (e.g., liver cells). They discovered this while studying how mRNA molecules bind to and regulate ENO1, an enzyme involved in glucose metabolism. This contrasts to most previous studies, which focused on how proteins regulate RNA, this one shows that an RNA regulates a protein. This new perspective on riboregulation may represent a more widespread and meaningful principle of biological control.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220615130829.htm

