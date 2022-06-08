New CDC study details county-level distribution of seven diseases spread by blacklegged ticks

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 08 June 2022 22:44 Hits: 0

As surveillance for ticks and the disease-causing germs they spread improves, so does Americans' access to knowledge about where the risk of tickborne disease is greatest. Experts have assembled new surveillance data into a report that offers up-to-date county-level maps of both where blacklegged ticks are prevalent and where they've been found infected with any of seven different disease-causing germs, or pathogens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220608184429.htm