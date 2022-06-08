The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Targeting mosquito spit to halt Yellow Fever, Dengue and Zika

Category: Climate Hits: 0

A molecule in mosquito spit has been identified as a potential new target for vaccination against a range of diseases for which there is no protection or medicine. Researchers have discovered that the molecule, called sialokinin, makes it easier for a number of viruses to pass from mosquitoes to human, where they can then take hold -- leading to unpleasant and potentially deadly diseases including Yellow Fewer, Dengue and Zika.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220608161353.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version