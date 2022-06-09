The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pre-historic Wallacea: A melting pot of human genetic ancestries

The Wallacean islands of present-day Eastern Indonesia have a long history of occupation by modern humans. Notably, the maritime expansion of Austronesian speakers into Wallacea left archaeological traces of a Neolithic lifestyle and a genetic imprint still detectable in Eastern Indonesians today. To gain further insights into Wallacea's settlement history, scientists sequenced and analyzed sixteen ancient genomes from different islands of Wallacea, finding evidence for repeated genetic admixtures starting at least 3,000 years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220609131924.htm

