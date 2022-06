Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 16:02 Hits: 2

Scientists have been warning for quite some time that monarch butterflies were slated for extinction due to diminishing winter colonies. But a new study found that warming temperatures and growth in the summer population of monarchs has compensated for losses during the winter. Researchers did preach continued caution, as the study did show continuing declines in other species of butterflies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220610120224.htm