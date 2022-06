Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 17:08 Hits: 2

Researchers show which signaling pathways make plants more resistant to flooding. The molecule ethylene is a warning signal for plants that they are under water and switches on the emergency supply for survival without oxygen. A team shows that plants can survive longer without oxygen when pretreated with ethylene.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220610130813.htm