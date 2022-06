Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 16:35 Hits: 2

Progress roundup: Farmers who let trees regenerate in their fields improved crops. And to reduce e-waste, one country subsidizes electronics repairs.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2022/0610/Tree-stumps-and-old-phones-as-solutions-not-throwaways?icid=rss