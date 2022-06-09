The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Extreme, severe drought impacting the upper Colorado River basin in the second century, new study finds

Category: Climate Hits: 2

The Colorado River is in an extremely severe drought and has been for the last 22 years. To better understand this drought, researchers looked at the drought history within the Colorado River Basin. Previous studies have gone back 1,200 years, but this paper goes back 2,000 years. The findings, using paleo hydrology, show that there was an even more severe drought in the Colorado River Basin in the second century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220609100102.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version