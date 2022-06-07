Death of bats at wind turbines interrupts natural food chains

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 07 June 2022 16:10 Hits: 1

The numerous casualties of bats at wind turbines (WT) have a negative impact on the populations of affected species and potentially far-reaching consequences for the biodiversity in rural areas. Until now, it could only be assumed that the death of bats had further consequences. Now, a team of scientists show that natural food chains are interrupted, which can have far-reaching negative consequences for agriculture and forestry. The study demonstrates the extent to which the functional importance of bats for habitats has been underestimated so far.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220607121004.htm