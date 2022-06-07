The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Targeted micronutrition ameliorates allergy symptoms

Micronutrient deficiencies can promote inflammation and render the immune system particularly sensitive to allergenic substances. In particular, iron deficiency signals danger to immune cells and leads to a more pronounced, exaggerated immune response. For the first time, scientists have conducted a placebo-controlled trial and showed that targeted dietary measures can reduce the symptom burden in allergic reactions. The researchers are therefore treading a completely new path in the care of allergy sufferers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220607121012.htm

