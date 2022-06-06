The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Color-changing mouse model allows researchers to non-invasively study deep tissues

Biomedical and genetic engineers have developed a process to change the color of a mouse's tissue to better image its internal physiology. The approach will help researchers isolate and remove sources of strong background noise in biomedical images, giving them unprecedented access to observe, influence and image biological processes with a swiftly developing imaging technique called photoacoustic imaging.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606145410.htm

