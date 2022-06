Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 06 June 2022 18:54 Hits: 1

Gathering vision data for hundreds of vertebrates and invertebrates, biologists have deepened scientists' understanding of animal vision, including the colors they see. The researchers determined that animals adapted to land are able to see more colors than animals adapted to water. Animals adapted to open terrestrial habitats see a wider range of colors than animals adapted to forests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606145415.htm