The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Molecular mechanism behind migration revealed in salt-seeking worms

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Researchers have uncovered the molecular mechanism responsible for turning migratory actions on and off in nematode worms. The team found that the protein syntaxin plays a vital role in storing memory in the nervous system, and that altering it can affect the migratory behavior of nematodes. This line of research could one day help us better understand the migratory behavior of larger species such as mammals.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220606105620.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version