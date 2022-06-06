Molecular mechanism behind migration revealed in salt-seeking worms

Articles

Researchers have uncovered the molecular mechanism responsible for turning migratory actions on and off in nematode worms. The team found that the protein syntaxin plays a vital role in storing memory in the nervous system, and that altering it can affect the migratory behavior of nematodes. This line of research could one day help us better understand the migratory behavior of larger species such as mammals.

