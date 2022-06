Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 13:51 Hits: 3

Soon, electric passenger ferries skimming above the surface across the seas may become a reality. A research team has created a unique method for further developing hydrofoils that can significantly increase the range of electric vessels and reduce the fuel consumption of fossil-powered ships by 80 per cent.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220602095118.htm