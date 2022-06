Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 02 June 2022 18:08 Hits: 3

An investigation into the evolution of Salmonella bacteria infecting Brazilian poultry shows that the introduction of a Salmonella vaccine, combined with increasing antibiotic usage by Brazilian farmers, has led to the rise of strains that are more antibiotic-resistant, but less likely to cause disease in humans.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/06/220602140818.htm