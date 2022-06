Articles

While coastal flooding from tropical weather events such as hurricanes tend to get a lot of media attention, a new study from the University of Delaware found that midlatitude weather events like Nor'easters can produce flood levels just as severe and occur much more frequently in the Mid-Atlantic.

